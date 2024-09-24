Sensodyne celebrates World Dentist Day with #DoctorsOfJoy campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nationwide initiatives by Sensodyne recognise dentists' efforts with AI-driven appreciation content and collaborations in over 30 cities.
Sensodyne, an oral care brand from Haleon (formerly GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), announced the launch of #DoctorsOfJoy campaign in celebration of World Dentist Day, observed annually on October 3rd.
Sensodyne emphasises the crucial role that dentists play in improving people's lives and daily experiences. Its latest campaign, #DoctorsOfJoy, highlights how dentists empower individuals by addressing oral health issues.
The campaign features four digital films that highlight the transformative impact of dentists on people's lives, turning challenges into moments of joy. Scenarios include a woman gaining confidence after her braces are removed, a grandfather enjoying cookies thanks to his dentures, and a mother celebrating an unplanned ice cream party with her family. Each film focuses on the dentist as the hero of these stories. The campaign is live across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and various OTT platforms, promoting the important role of dentists in enhancing happiness and well-being.
Kishlay Seth, category lead - oral healthcare at Haleon, shared his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “On this World Dentist Day, Sensodyne celebrates dentists for their dedication and expertise in caring for our oral health. We recognise the important role they play in shaping the future of dental care and enhancing our quality of life. At Sensodyne, we acknowledge the difference they make in everyday moments—from sharing meals with loved ones to enjoying a simple cup of coffee, worry-free. Today and every day, we thank them fr their unwavering commitment and passion to improve oral health.”
In addition to the digital films, Sensodyne will implement a comprehensive multimedia strategy, including podcasts, radio, and print campaigns, to celebrate the role of dentists across the country for their daily contributions.
The campaign also includes a series of nationwide initiatives to engage a broader audience in recognising the tireless efforts of dentists. Sensodyne is using AI technology to create personalised appreciation content for dentists, which will be shared across over 600 pin codes in India. Additionally, the brand will collaborate with the Indian Dental Association to celebrate the accomplishments of dentists in over 30 cities.