Sensodyne pivots to colourful, sensorial food shots...

What is the first word that comes to your mind when someone says 'sensitivity'? Is it also the first word that springs to mind when you see a wincing face? As I go around asking these questions to colleagues, a handful respond with 'Sensodyne'. Not surprising! I guess more would have followed had I thrown a trail of words like 'white coat', 'dentists', 'jhanjhanahat' at them. And why wouldn't they? Any communication from this GlaxoSmithKline owned brand has always had these elements in common.