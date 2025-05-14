Sensodyne's new campaign highlights real stories on tooth sensitivity

Sensodyne, an oral care brand from Haleon, has launched a new campaign to raise awareness about tooth sensitivity. The campaign includes 18 films in nine regional languages, targeting audiences across India.

The campaign features films showing real-life consumer stories about tooth sensitivity. The films highlight the impact of tooth sensitivity on daily life, explain how it worsens if untreated, and show that enamel erosion exposes dentine, triggering nerve pain.

Speaking on the campaign, Kishlay Seth, category lead- oral healthcare, Haleon said, “Tooth sensitivity is often dismissed as a minor issue, but when left unaddressed, it can lead to the progression of the condition. Sensodyne has been raising awareness about this progressive condition, and our next step is to explain one of the causes of sensitivity - enamel erosion. By doing so, we aim to encourage consumers to take action rather than ignore it. With our science-backed formulations and localized approach, we strive to empower consumers across India to start addressing tooth sensitivity.”

Sensodyne's campaign is being amplified across television, digital, print, and social media.