Servotech Renewable’s new TVC pushes solar as fix for high power bills

Servotech Renewable, a manufacturer of solar products and EV chargers, has launched a new TVC as part of its “Bijli Ki Smart Bachat” campaign. The ad uses the tagline “Zero Bijli Ka Bill, Life Bane Super Chill” to highlight how switching to solar energy can reduce electricity bills.

The TVC features actors Sunita Rajwar and Paritosh Sand in a typical family setting. The ad shows a conversation about high electricity bills and presents solar energy as a practical solution.

Speaking about the television commercial, Prabhutva Tiwari, public relations and corp comm head at Servotech Renewable Power System said, “This is not just a TVC but a campaign to tap into rural Indian market and connect with home owners to educate them about the potential of solar energy. We understand how electricity bills can be a financial pain in Indian households which is why, we thoughtfully curated a script that highlighted this pain followed by delivering the perfect relief for it so people would seamlessly integrate solar into their daily lives without worrying about bills.”

Speaking of Servotech’s future plans Prabhutva Tiwari added, “We plan to solarise over 1 lakh households by the end of year 2026 and build a strong PAN India network of dealers and distributers. Looking at the recent boom in the sports industry we chose Star Sports to air our latest TVC and reach larger number of target audience. To achieve targets, our plan is to air this TVCs on every possible medium including OTTs, national and regional satellite channels, and social media platforms like Meta, YouTube, and X”

“India is a growing economy, and with time, our energy needs are going to increase only, putting an excessive load on both our pockets and the power grids. That’s exactly where our solar products come into play. We’ve developed a complete ecosystem of solar solutions including our new age on-grid and hybrid solar inverters, solar lithium batteries, and much more so we can help put that excessive load off of our customers’ pockets while improving grid stability in the process. We’ve ensured that all our products are at par with the global industry standards, integrated with future-ready technology to create safe and reliable solar solutions that offer long lasting power backups. We have some amazing plans lined up for ‘ Bijli Ki Bachat’ to show you everything Servotech has to offer, and we’re definitely not stopping now”, he added.