Seven Indians feature in Cannes Lions 2021 jury list

Cannes Lions has announced its jury line-up for the upcoming 2021 edition. These global experts will award the world’s very best creative work and benchmark excellence in June.
The winners will be announced and awarded during Cannes Lions Live, a fully digital experience, that will run from June 21-25. Also, the new Lions membership will be launched in May.
The jury members represent the global industry’s leading talent from the broadest spectrum of disciplines. Women make up 51 per cent of the jury, up from 48 per cent in 2019.
A total of 285 awarding jurors have now been named, and a further 189 shortlist jurors will be announced shortly. Seven Indians feature in the jury list.
1. Jitender Dabas, chief strategy officer and chief operations officer, McCann Worldgroup, India
2. Santosh Padhi (Paddy), chief creative officer and founder, Taproot Dentsu, India
3. Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, head - content, Zee Studios, India
4. Swati Bhattacharya, chief creative officer, FCB, India
5. Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, India
6. Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner - creative, TBWA\India
7. Sonal Dabral, writer/director/creative consultant, Tribha, India
Lions juries will take part in remote judging from their home locations worldwide.