SG Mart ropes in Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador

The association aims to establish it as strong, trustworthy and preferred in the building materials market.
SG Mart , a B2B trading platform for building materials, has signed an agreement with the Actor Akshay Kumar to be appointed as its brand ambassador. The brand offers infrastructural solutions, distribution network and follows the Make in India initiative.
SG Mart aims to expand its brand presence across the nation with this partnership. The brands claim its essence with national building at its core, and committment to contributing to the nation's infrastructure with its product offerings and accessible distribution network for the convenience of the buyers.
The decision to associate with Akshay aligns with the company’s aim to directly connect with its customers, building a trusted brand image and becoming the preferred choice in the building materials market. The partnership will see Akshay Kumar endorse the brand across all media channels, including print, electronic media, outdoor advertising, and in-store promotional material.
Talking about the partnership, Shiv Bansal, koint managing director, SG Mart, said, “We are delighted to announce Akshay Kumar as the esteemed brand ambassador of SG Mart. Akshay's versatility and dedication to excellence match the core values of the platform as it features cutting-edge building materials from industry-leading Indian brands. Through this alliance, we aim to establish a connection with our valued customers, ensuring that our exceptional marketplace becomes the preferred choice in the infrastructure market as construction projects rise in the country.”