SG Sports awards branding, creative and social media mandate for SG Mavericks Kites & Bengaluru to Buffalo Soldiers

Buffalo Soldiers has teamed up with SG Sports to boost the branding and social media presence of their tennis teams: SG Mavericks Kites and Bengaluru SG Mavericks.
The SG Mavericks Kites, set to play at the Meteora World Tennis League (Season 2) in Abu Dhabi, are prepped for an electrifying tournament. With stars like world number 2 and Australian Open 2023 winner Aryna Sabalenka, Spanish sensation Paula Badosa, Bulgarian dynamo Grigor Dimitrov, and world number 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, the team is poised for a showcase of tennis prowess. The agency’s involvement in crafting their online persona will play an integral role in building momentum and fan engagement.
Buffalo Soldiers’ role in amplifying this excitement through innovative digital strategies is pivotal. Arnab Kundu, co-founder & head of delivery of Buffalo Soldiers, is enthusiastic about the partnership. “Tennis is a sport that thrives on passion and precision, much like our approach to branding. We're thrilled to bring our digital expertise to SG Sports’ teams, promising to create a buzz that resonates with tennis fans worldwide.”
Rohan Gupta, owner of SG Sports, is confident in Buffalo Soldiers’ abilities. “Our teams have incredible talent, and we needed a partner who could match that with equally impressive branding skills. Buffalo Soldiers was the obvious choice, and they have delivered beyond our expectations.”
Buffalo Soldiers’ strategy involves not only highlighting the teams’ achievements but also creating an engaging narrative that connects with the audience on a deeper level. It’s about bringing the thrill of the game to the forefront, making each match an experience to remember.