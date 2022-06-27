SGAPR wins PR and social media mandate for RENÉE Cosmetics

Aashka Goradia Goble, co-founder, RENÉE Cosmetics said, “We are excited to partner with SGAPR and leverage their expertise and insights in building a strong brand identity across media and LinkedIn. Together, we will tell the story of Renee, the people behind the brand and what we are trying to do in the beauty space for the consumers. It is important for our customers to connect with us and our story while they use our products.”