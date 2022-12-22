Shadowfax launches #DuniyaDekhtiRehJayegi campaign with Aparshakti Khurana

The campaign aims to break the social stigma of working as a delivery partner and create awareness about growth and opportunities in this space .
Shadowfax Technologies, the third-party logistics platform for last-mile delivery, has launched a new campaign featuring actor Aparshakti Khurana. With the compelling message – “Kamyab Bano, Duniya Dekhti Reh Jayegi’, the leading logistics service provider company intends to overturn the social stigma around delivery jobs. The videos feature Aparshakti Khurana as the lead protagonist, who valiantly announces the perks of his job as a delivery partner.
The films intend to address the dilemma of young individuals hesitant to take up delivery jobs and create awareness amongst youth about the opportunities and growth in this space. With relatable characters in everyday situations, both ad films touch upon the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with emphasizing the functional benefits such as flexibility and the opportunity to earn extra. The strategic casting enables the portrayal of delivery partners as confident, self-aware, and dignified individuals.
They also highlight the benefits such as earning up to INR 35,000/- every month along with other exciting benefits such as weekly payments and flexible working hours in a humorous and lighthearted approach.
Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin. The concept of these digital films has been developed and executed by Mumbai-based digital marketing agency Sparkt.
Pawan Pandey, chief marketing officer, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “Kamyab Bano Dunia Dekhati Reh Jayegi” is not just a campaign tagline for us but also our longstanding belief as a brand. We have seen our delivery partners transform their lifestyles and support their families better financially after starting their careers as delivery partners. Our boys & girls are far smarter and sharper than one can imagine. The campaign challenges the social stigma attached to the delivery jobs. The film emphasis on the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with the opportunity to earn well on own terms”.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented - "I am really proud to be part of this initiative of Shadowfax. I truly appreciate the role that the delivery partners play in our lives. The fact that they work extremely hard to make life convenient for us is commendable. I salute their spirit and applaud Shadowfax for their endeavor to give delivery partners the recognition that they truly deserve”