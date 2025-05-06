Shah Rukh Khan and Sunfeast Dark Fantasy celebrate the power of imagination in its latest campaign

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has launched its latest brand initiative ‘Fantasy Zaroori Hai’, at the heart of which lies a stirring Hindi poem, rendered in the form of a film, that beautifully explores the many dimensions of fantasy - what it is, where it can exist, how it manifests and why it is essential in our lives.

Penned by National Award-winning Lyricist and Playback Singer Swanand Kirkire and recited by Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, the poem takes listeners on a whimsical and reflective journey from the routine of everyday life to the limitless possibilities of fantasy.

True to its brand proposition “Har Dil Ki Fantasy”, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy continues to celebrate the infinite ways in which people imagine, escape, and express - in moments both big and small. From traffic jams to alien battles, office routines to fairy-tale transformations, the film captures fantasy’s countless avatars - each a personal yet universally relatable escape. Whether it’s sketching castles in the clouds or slipping into alternate realities between coffee breaks, the Fantasy Poem gently reminds us of that fantasy lives quietly within us all - waiting to be awakened.

Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods division, ITC, said, “Fantasy is deeply personal, yet universally relevant. With ’Fantasy Zaroori Hai’, we at Dark Fantasy, are inviting people to break free from their daily routines and rediscover the transformative touch of fantasy in their lives. In today’s always-on world, moments of fantasy are essential to rejuvenate the spirit and reawaken our senses. This initiative, led by the King of Fantasy Shah Rukh Khan himself is a tribute to that shared human spirit.”

The initiative was unveiled as a digital-first launch, with the film making its way to audiences through key social media platforms. Its powerful narrative and SRK’s captivating narration quickly caught attention, sparking a wave of shares, reactions, and conversations.

Shah Rukh Khan, lending both his voice and presence to the film, shared, “Fantasy isn’t about escape - it’s where dreams begin. It fuels our aspirations, shapes our goals when reality tires us out. ‘Fantasy Zaroori Hai’ speaks to that power - the imagination that drives us forward.”

Suchitra Gahlot, national creative director, FCB Ulka, commented, "Fantasy Zaroori Hai’ isn’t just about creating a brand campaign— it’s about igniting a conversation around the magic of fantasies. We harnessed the evocative language of poetry to bring alive the importance of fantasy in our daily lives. We wanted to remind people that fantasy isn’t confined to stories, it’s a way to embrace the extraordinary in our lives, and there’s no better guide to that journey than Shah Rukh Khan."