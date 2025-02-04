Aryan Khan infuriates SRK in Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood teaser ad

Rare is the day when a director infuriates Shah Rukh Khan to the point of violence by demanding endless retakes for a single dialogue. Unless you’re his son Aryan Khan.

In a teaser for Netflix India’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood – the video streamer wants us to read it as The Bads of Bollywood – the director isn’t satisfied with King Khan’s dialogue delivery and makes him do multiple retakes much to the actor’s annoyance.

Khan snaps, “Does your father rule this place?” We see the director’s face and it is his son, Aryan Khan – it’s the first time we see him smile, ever – he says, “Yes.”

Made by creative agency One Hand Clap, this ad for the upcoming show from Aryan Khan is hilarious, it has nods to dialogues from hit movies such as Om Shanti Om and one cannot miss the perfect use of ‘Bete Ke pehle…’ line from Jawan towards the end.

This teaser was first played at an event where Netflix India unveiled its content slate on February 3, 2025. It is, however, not the first time the father-son duo have come together for any project. Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in ads promoting his son’s luxury streetwear brand D'yavol. The two famously were the Hindi voices for The Incredibles’ Mr. Incredible and his son Dashiell "Dash" Parr.