Shah Rukh Khan drives home the message of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ in the new ad campaign by A23

In the second leg of the campaign, the brand reinforces the joy of playing together with friends and family on the A23 app.
India’s leading multi-gaming platform, A23 (Head Digital Works), launched the second edition of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ brand campaign with its brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan. With this campaign, the brand highlights the variety of online games on the A23 application which users can play online together with friends and family.
The new ad film depicts some SRK fans asking him to play a game of rummy, carrom, pool and cricket with them after the earlier video of him saying ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ went viral. All this is brought to rest when SRK clarifies that he meant to play online on the A23 app which offers several online games that they all can play together. The message of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ will be telecasted across multiple regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.
The brand film coincides with the ongoing festive season and the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup where friends and family come together to celebrate. Starting today the brand film is live across social and digital platforms.
The ads were released on OLVs & OTTs alongside traditional mediums including live sports of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Watch here. An iteration of the films focusing on the A23 rummy app will follow on TV and continue to air through the month of November.
Recently, A23 also launched the ‘Responsible Gaming’ campaign amplifying and upping the messaging of responsible gaming to new heights by showing how users can set daily limits and curtail the amount of time they play on the platform while enjoying gaming.
Speaking about the campaign, Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works said, “Both festivals and cricket have a huge sentimental value attached to them, for the people of our nation. These are times when people across age groups and cultures come together to celebrate the spirit of victory. With it being the holiday season people love spending some time entertaining themselves. With the 2nd edition of our ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ campaign, our focus is to appeal to this vibe of togetherness. With Shah Rukh talking about playing together, I am confident we are hitting the sweet spot. ”
Commenting about the new campaign, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned, “A23 always has a unique stance on how to picture the joy of playing with your friends and family which everyone will witness in these ads. Working with them on the new ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ campaign was as fun as actually playing online games on the A23 app. ”