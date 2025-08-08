Shah Rukh Khan joins Zomato as brand ambassador

Zomato has partnered with global actor Shah Rukh Khan, appointing him as its new brand ambassador. The announcement follows Shah Rukh Khan’s recent appearance in Zomato’s latest campaign, Fuel Your Hustle, which celebrates the quiet grind behind some of India’s most celebrated names.

Through the campaign and this association, Zomato aims to resonate with every individual who truly believes in hard work and consistency and reinforce its commitment to supporting their journey with food.

Commenting on the association, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head, Zomato said, “Shah Rukh Khan’s journey, from humble beginnings to global icon, mirrors the grit and persistence we believe in. No shortcuts, just relentless progress. We're excited to welcome him as our brand ambassador, inspiring millions to keep showing up and fuelling their ambition. His influence transcends generations and borders and is a reminder for India to keep at it.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “Zomato’s story is one of hustle, innovation and a love for bringing people closer to what they cherish most—great food. It’s a journey that resonates with me deeply, and I am thrilled to be part of a brand that has become a household name across India."

This collaboration will see Shah Rukh Khan featured prominently across Zomato’s multi-platform marketing initiatives, including television commercials, digital campaigns, print and outdoor activations.