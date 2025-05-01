Shah Rukh Khan opens his arms—for Harpic

Even when promoting a toilet cleaner, Shah Rukh Khan’s signature arms-wide-open gesture can stir the hearts of millions. Reckitt, the owner of Harpic, appears to know this well. The company has released a 15-second teaser featuring the actor in a white shirt and blue blazer, holding a bottle of Harpic with a knowing smile: “Harpic hain na,” he says, eyes twinkling. There is, evidently, more to come.

This marks the first time Khan has appeared in any communication for Harpic. And his debut raises an obvious question: where is Akshay Kumar? Kumar has been the brand’s ambassador since 2018. Is this a case of one Bollywood megastar replacing another, or will the two share screen space in a rare brand multiverse?

The pair were last seen together in an advertisement for Vimal, a pan masala brand whose association with harmful chewing products prompted controversy. Kumar, in particular, faced significant backlash and later issued a public apology, stepping away from the endorsement altogether.