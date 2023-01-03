Shah Rukh Khan pitches Thums Up as the new partner for biryani

The influence of ‘Pathaan’ on the latest ad is pretty minimal, as compared to Thums Up’s first ad. The first ad, which is 75 seconds long, shows Khan watching his own movie. The movie featured in the ad has action sequences very similar to what audiences are expecting in ‘Pathaan’. While watching the film, Khan is asked by a waiter whether he'd like a soft drink, i.e., Thums Up. Khan corrects him, by saying, “Soft drink nahin, toofan!”