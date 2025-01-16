Shah Rukh Khan plays dual role in realme 14 Pro series 5G campaign

realme has launched a new campaign featuring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan ahead of the realme 14 Pro Series release in India. The campaign highlights the smartphone’s key features, including performance and camera capabilities.

The association with Shah Rukh Khan aims to appeal to a broad audience, showcasing the brand's focus on advanced technology. It emphasises the practical benefits of the new series

The campaign utilises Khan's double role to highlight the duality of the device—combining style with powerful performance. It ends with Shah Rukh Khan delivering the message: “So clear, so powerful”.