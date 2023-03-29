Shah Rukh Khan promotes newly launched Knight Club app

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) newly launched app positions itself as a one-stop-shop for all KKR loyalists.
Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Tuesday, shared the first ad for the 'Knight Club' app on his social media profile following its launch. With the tagline "Ekdum Fatafati App", the app aims to provide fans with live excitement at their fingertips and a variety of engaging and entertaining features throughout the cricketing season.
Playing on the words 'Pehle Aap', the ad portrays a fan seeking favours from Khan like a customised jersey and meeting his favourite players. In response, Khan only directs him towards the app, describing it to be a one-stop-shop for all KKR fans.
The app offers a loyalty program, where fans can get rewarded for being loyal KKR fans. Fans can earn points by engaging with the app and redeeming them for exclusive KKR merchandise. Additionally, lucky fans can get a chance to meet the KKR Knights in person.
It will also feature a game zone where fans can participate in match-day games and win exclusive prizes. The app provides exclusive insight into the KKR camp through articles, pictures, videos, stats, and more.
The app will also include a megastore where fans can buy the official KKR merchandise and show their support for the team.
Other IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings also have apps of their own.