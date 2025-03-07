Shah Rukh Khan turns cop for Castrol India’s latest campaign

Castrol India has relaunched its two-wheeler engine oil brand, Castrol Activ, with an upgraded formulation (API SN) and refreshed packaging featuring Shah Rukh Khan on the label. Castrol Activ remains the market leader in India’s two-wheeler engine oil segment. The relaunch campaign highlights the brand’s 3X protection promise, now enhanced to protect against engine overheating.

Castrol Activ has been upgraded with Actibond Technology, providing 50% better wear protection at start-up compared to the API SN standard. The new formula enhances engine protection across different riding conditions, including city traffic, highways, and off-road terrains.

The 3X protection promise ensures engine safety at all stages. During start-up, it reduces wear when the engine is first ignited. While running, it prevents oil thickening and helps dissipate heat. During shutdown, it protects the engine from corrosion when not in use.

“Overheating is a key biker pain point which is especially relevant for India where summers are harsh and long commutes can put excess stress on the engine.” said Rohit Talwar, vice president and head of marketing, Castrol India. “This campaign not only reinforces Castrol Activ’s promise of 3X protection but also deepens our connection with bikers across the country by singularly addressing one of their biggest pain points.”

To support the relaunch, Castrol India has launched the #GarmiMeinBhi3xProtection campaign featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. The TVC, set in Rajasthan, shows Khan as a police officer chasing criminals. His bike, using Castrol Activ, withstands the heat, while the rival bike with regular engine oil overheats and stalls.

“The heat can be relentless, whether you’re chasing criminals on screen or navigating real-life traffic,” said Shah Rukh Khan. “Castrol Activ’s 3X protection ensures that engines stay cool and the bike keeps moving. It’s been great to collaborate with Castrol on this campaign, bringing this excellent product to life in a way that connects with every rider in India.”

The campaign, conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy India, has been released in 10 languages and deployed across digital platforms, print, and outdoor media. Additional marketing initiatives include influencer collaborations and social media engagement. The TVC will debut during the broadcast of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. Mechanics are the key opinion leaders in this category and to bring this campaign alive, Castrol India will conduct Baadshah Mechanic Jalsas across 40 cities pan-India engaging with over 30k mechanics directly, to further strengthen mechanic advocacy and preference.

“The story of Castrol Activ is a simple yet powerful one—protection in extreme conditions. And who better to embody this than Shah Rukh Khan? His on-screen presence, combined with the product’s reinforced promise, makes for an impactful narrative,” said Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India. “Through this campaign, we’ve blended product functionality with strong storytelling to create something that will resonate with millions of bikers.”

The new Castrol Activ is now available at retail outlets and e-commerce platforms across India.