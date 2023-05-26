Shah Rukh Khan, unveiled as the face of Myntra’s ‘End of Reason Sale’

Under this association, Shah Rukh will be seen in a series of captivating ad films, with a focus on the exciting and disruptive constructs of Myntra’s EORS-18. The audience is all set to be enthralled by this fresh and quirky brand campaign that captures King Khan’s excitement to help shoppers make great fashion choices through this edition of EORS. Adding his charismatic presence and unparalleled charm to the brand campaign, SRK will engage with consumers and deliver the message of EORS-18 in a way that only he can. The brand campaign will be amplified extensively via multimedia channels leading up to and during EORS-18. Shah Rukh will also have extensive visibility on the app, to further garner the audience's attention.

Talking about the association with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO - Myntra, said, “We are thrilled to have Shah Rukh as the face of EORS-18, and are confident that this association is poised to undoubtedly elevate the event to new heights of glamour, style and excitement. SRK stands among the few iconic celebrities whose popularity knows no boundaries and transcends age groups. He is loved by all, which perfectly aligns with the essence of Myntra EORS - an inclusive fashion extravaganza that brings the best of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle within reach for people across the nation. With Shah Rukh Khan as the face of the 18th edition of EORS, we are confident that it will be an unforgettable celebration of fashion, creating waves of inspiration and captivating experiences for all.”

Speaking on the association, Shah Rukh Khan, said, “Fashion, for me, has always been a means of self-expression. It is a way to embrace one's unique style and create a statement that truly reflects your personality. I am excited to collaborate with the incredible team at Myntra and play my part in promoting an unforgettable experience for fashion enthusiasts across the country, as they gear up for EORS-18 which is India’s biggest shopping carnival.”

The collaboration aims to create an extraordinary shopping experience for millions of fashion enthusiasts. The highly anticipated EORS-18, starting June 1, is set to bring the most desirable brands from across the globe, in tandem with never-seen-before offers.