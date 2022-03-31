Shah Rukh Khan’s wait to star on Disney+ Hotstar got longer

The actor is up against the Tata IPL, movies and shows or rival actors, and upcoming superhero entertainment.
Envy can make us do weird things. In the case of Shah Rukh Khan, he decided to launch his own OTT app after learning all his rivals and peers had found a place at Disney+ Hotstar and not him.
This ‘Fear of Missing Out’ (FOMO) of SRK, as the actor is often called, has gone on for awhile and it finally resulted in the actor announcing SRK+
When this campaign started last year (2021), we wondered if it was marketing to hype the actor’s debut on the OTT app, no such thing has happened as of now.