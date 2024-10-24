Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput join MiniKlub as first brand ambassadors

MiniKlub, a baby clothing brand introduced Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput as its first brand ambassadors. As parents themselves, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput align perfectly with the parenting values MiniKlub promotes.

MiniKlub's brand ethos is the commitment to ‘Happy Parenting,’ which emphasises the importance of creating a positive and stress-free parenting journey. The brand offers a wide portfolio, featuring newborn essentials, baby care products, baby wear, kids' fashion, footwear, toys, travel gear, and more.

At the announcement, Anjana Pasi, director of MiniKlub, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Shahid and Mira to the Miniklub family. Their values of happy parenting and commitment to providing the best for their children resonate deeply with our brand ethos. With Shahid and Mira on board, Miniklub aims to connect with parents across India who seek high-quality products that make parenting more easy. They are exemplary parents who reflect the spirit of today’s families. Their influence and authenticity make them the perfect choice for Miniklub as we continue to lead in the kids' market, offering premium products that cater to all parenting needs."

Commenting on the association, an excited Shahid Kapoor said, "As parents, Mira and I always strive to provide the best for our kids, whether it’s about their health, education, or even the products we choose for them. Miniklub shares our vision of offering everything needed for modern parenting, and we are delighted to represent a brand that cares deeply for both kids and the planet."

Mira Kapoor echoed Shahid’s sentiments, saying, “I've been closely following Miniklub’s journey, especially in the post-pandemic era, and I'm truly impressed by their commitment to quality and the intricate details in each of their products. Partnering with them felt like a natural choice, as I strongly resonate with the work they’re doing. I’m excited to help further Miniklub's mission of happy parenting, ensuring that essential baby products are accessible to families all over the country”.