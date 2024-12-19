Shahid Kapoor champions Nutrela’s natural nutraceutical solutions

Nutrela Nutrition, a nutraceutical brand under Patanjali Foods, announces the appointment of Bollywood actor and fitness icon Shahid Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. Known for his dedication to health and his transformative fitness journey, Shahid Kapoor perfectly embodies Nutrela’s mission of promoting holistic wellness and balanced living. His influence and commitment to fitness will inspire people to embrace Nutrela’s safe and natural nutraceutical solutions.

Nutrela Nutrition offers an advanced range of bio-fermented and clinically tested nutraceutical products. Developed by Patanjali Foods (formerly Ruchi Soya Industries), these vegetarian alternatives to chemical- and animal-based nutraceuticals effectively address the challenges posed by modern lifestyles—such as poor eating habits and the side effects of chemical-laden medicines. With the promise of “Balanced, Natural, & Healthy Nutrition,” Nutrela’s products provide solutions to combat lifestyle disorders and promote overall well-being.

Nutrela Nutrition offers a wide array of products, ranging from sports nutrition to vitamins and minerals, supporting individuals in achieving physical fitness, mental clarity, and overall vitality. For instance, Nutrela’s Isoveda Whey Protein aids muscle recovery and boosts endurance with 27 grams of protein per scoop, paired with bio-fermented enzymes for enhanced absorption. Similarly, Nutrela Daily Active delivers a powerful blend of 13 vitamins, 12 minerals, 8 amino acids, and natural extracts to support daily health.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods, said, “Patanjali Nutraceuticals works with a fitness-first approach, focusing on balanced nutrition and holistic health. Consumers of Patanjali Nutraceuticals are individuals who accord top priority to their fitness and wholesome wellness. This ensures continued improvisation in their personal and family health metrics. We have chosen to partner with Shahid Kapoor, who qualitatively manifests our brand's key attributes, persona, and values. The Nutraceutical range of products is equally consumed for the best results in mental agility, also a key facet of Shahid's personality.”