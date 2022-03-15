Shahid Kapoor looks for 'me time' in latest OnePlus TV ad

However, his connected devices have a whole other thing in mind for him.
OnePlus has introduced its Stay Connected. Stay Smarter campaign, featuring the popular Bollywood couple and OnePlus TV brand ambassadors, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, showcasing the newly launched smart TVs - OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge.
The creative campaign highlights how OnePlus TVs deliver a premium and more accessible connected ecosystem experience, while embodying a wholesome, humorous vibe that the couple share with each other. The campaign film also focuses on the smart capabilities and innovative technology of the Y1S, urging people to make smarter choices and enjoy a holistic smart home experience.
The film opens with Shahid thrilled to have quality 'me time' with his new OnePlus TV, powered by Android 11.0.
The Y1S and Y1S Edge offer ubiquitous smart connectivity feature through the OnePlus Connect app (2.0 version). It enables users to control their smart TVs with their OnePlus smartphones and enjoy a seamless connection with their OnePlus smart watch as well as the OnePlus Buds devices.
The 360-degree approach of the campaign effectively showcases this effortless smarter connected ecosystem experience that the Y1S and Y1S Edge bring to consumers. The teaser of the campaign was launched last Friday (March 11), which was also shared by the couple.
The immersive campaign officially went live on Monday (March 14) across YouTube, social media, TV (OTT), as well as cinema halls.
Addressing the campaign, Saurabh Kapoor, head of brand and category marketing, OnePlus India, shared, "We are delighted to bring the all-new campaign film in continuation with our partnership with Shahid and Mira for OnePlus smart TV category. As a consumer-centric brand, we are constantly striving to deliver a seamless connected ecosystem experience, offering the best of smart TV technology to our users at more accessible price points."
"Shahid and Mira’s zeal in the campaign film perfectly matches OnePlus community’s youthful spirit and passion for superior smart technology. We are confident that our community will enjoy this wholesome campaign film."
Ishita Grover, head of marketing communication and government relations, OnePlus India, added, “We are happy to be associated with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor yet again for our new OnePlus TV Stay Connected. Stay Smarter campaign film. With this campaign, our objective is to highlight the truly seamless, smarter connectivity experience that OnePlus TVs can provide with multiple devices at the same time. The Y1S and Y1S Edge are an extension of our popular OnePlus TV Y Series, which played a crucial role in driving our phenomenal success in the India smart TV segment.”
“The campaign film effectively highlights the effortless smart connectivity, power-packed Android 11.0, and other smart features that offer truly seamless smart home entertainment experiences to our users. We are positive that this collaboration will be well-received and help us further deepen our bond with users.”
With a strong commitment to burdenless user experience, OnePlus has successfully gained popularity in the smart TV category within a short span of time. It emerged among the top five smart TV brands in India in 2021, with over 300 per cent YoY growth, as per the Counterpoint Research report.
OnePlus is known for offering incredible smart TV technology with unparalleled quality at affordable prices with its Y Series TVs. And, the brand has extended the same to the Y1S and Y1S Edge, by offering incredible display, immersive sound, curated content through OxygenPlay, and seamless smarter connected ecosystem experience with OnePlus devices, all at truly affordable price points.
Offered in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, the Y1S 32-inch starting price is Rs 16,499 across online platforms. The Y1S Edge is available, starting Rs 16,999 onwards across offline retail channels.
Through this brand partnership with the celebrity couple, OnePlus is focusing on further deepening its consumer connect in India, while providing an impeccable smarter connected ecosystem experience for its users.
