Shahid Kapoor curates playlist in U&i's latest ad film

U&i, a lifestyle tech accessories brand, has rolled out its latest digital ad featuring Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. In the ad, Kapoor interacts with various U&i products, showcasing their design and functionality. Through this digital ad, the brand highlights how U&i's gadgets fit into a fast-paced lifestyle, offering convenience and style.

The partnership with Shahid Kapoor aims to strengthen the brand's image and reach diverse audiences. U&i provides a diverse range of products, including audio devices such as headphones, earphones, and wireless earbuds designed for sound quality and comfort. The brand also offers power solutions, including power banks and chargers, ensuring reliable device charging. Additionally, U&i features a variety of mobile accessories, such as cables, car chargers, and other products that enhance the functionality and durability of mobile devices.

Paresh Vij, founder and director of U&i, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership and said, "We are thrilled to have Shahid Kapoor as the face of our latest campaign. His dynamic persona and commitment to excellence resonate with our brand values. Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase how U&i's innovative products complement the lifestyle of the modern consumer."