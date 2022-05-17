Shahid Kapoor & Rana Daggubati team with Colgate to spread awareness about the importance of Strong Teeth

Speaking on the new campaign, Arvind Chintamani, VP, marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, “As Indians, we understand the importance of chewing and have grown up with our parents asking us to chew our food 36 times before swallowing. However, what we often forget is that teeth are our first digestive organ and teeth need to be strong to get the best nutrition from food.

We’re super excited to have Shahid and Rana partner with us to remind parents of this message and to focus on teeth strength with Colgate Strong Teeth, India’s #1 Toothpaste, every day!”