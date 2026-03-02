Shalimar Paints rolls out AI-led campaign for protection range

Shalimar Paints has introduced an AI-powered campaign to promote its exterior protection products, Hero Weather Guard 12 and Zero Damp Advance.

The campaign uses AI-enabled creative execution to illustrate the long-term protection claims associated with the two products. Hero Weather Guard 12 is positioned around a 12-year protection promise, while Zero Damp Advance addresses damp-proofing concerns.

The brand film follows a man who prepares for minor inconveniences in daily life — carrying an umbrella for light rain, wrapping his bag in plastic, and using a visor against dust. However, the exterior of his home shows signs of neglect, with faded paint, cracks and damp patches. The narrative contrasts personal preparedness with overlooked home maintenance.

The initiative marks the company’s move towards AI-driven storytelling as part of its communication strategy aimed at homeowners and trade partners.

Kuldip Raina, MD & CEO of Shalimar Paints, said: "Homes are built to last, but endurance requires the right protection." Despite being exposed to weather and moisture all the time, outside walls are frequently disregarded until damage is apparent. We are providing solutions that combine technology and confidence backed by warranties with Hero Weather Guard 12 and Zero Damp Advance. Our dedication to providing long-lasting performance and speaking in a way that appeals to today's homeowners is reflected in this ad. It is not a good idea to put protection last. It needs to be definite and durable.

The campaign will be rolled out across digital and social platforms.