Shalimar paints the walls of eye recovery rooms in new campaign

“Colour as a concept loses its essence when you cannot see. Honestly, the thought came from an earlier on-ground initiative of ours where we went to a village near Dehradun and painted the story of their community onto their walls. During this, we worked with a number of talented artists from different backgrounds who suffered from vision maladies. At that time, I was working the Shroff Eye Clinic. My conversations with the artists and experience with the clinic shaped my idea about this,” Minal Srivastava, Vice President-Strategy, Growth and Marketing, Shalimar Paints, told us when we asked her how this campaign idea was born.