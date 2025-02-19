Shalini Passi takes over the kitchen in Veeba's new campaign

Shalini Passi, known for her role in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has partnered with Veeba for a new campaign that highlights the brand’s message: Mehnat ka Phal Veeba hota hai (The taste of hard work is Veeba). Passi, known for her focus on wellness, features in a three-part video series where she makes pasta using Veeba’s sauces instead of her usual raw foods and juice blends.

Passi prepares a pasta dish using Veeba’s sauces in a video filmed in her kitchen. Her kitchen staff reacts as she follows the cooking process, noting that the focus is on Veeba’s sauces rather than herself.

Viraj Bahl, founder and MD of VRB Consumer Products (Veeba & Wok Tok), shares, "We’re thrilled to have Shalini Passi bring her creative force to Veeba. A dynamic presence in every space she graces, she now adds her signature flair to the kitchen with our sauces and dressings. This campaign perfectly reflects our belief—Mehnat ka Phal Veeba hota hai—because the true reward of hard work is great taste, and with Veeba, making delicious meals is effortlessly joyful."

Shalini was the perfect choice for our brand collaboration—effortlessly embodying Veeba’s values of taste, quality, and lifestyle. Her sassy yet chic persona brought authenticity, humor, and elegance to the campaign, creating a strong audience connection. The partnership seamlessly blended creativity and style, delivering impactful content that resonated deeply and strengthened market presence. Shalini, with her impeccable charm and grace, perfectly brought the brand’s vision to life.- Team Youngun (Purvai Upadhyay, Shivani Jaiswal, Aman Hussain)