Shanaya Kapoor becomes face of Madame

Madame, the Indian women fashion brand has announced signing up Shanaya Kapoor, as face of the brand for its fashion business. This collaboration is all set to usher in a new phase of style and glam in the brand’s journey. The brand also announced the launch of its first campaign with Shanaya – ‘Fashion is Me’, a distinct take on the role of fashion in one’s life.
Sumedha Jain, marCom head, Madame, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "In any collaboration, alignment around brand's core values is essential. Shanaya's distinct approach to fashion, and her firm beliefs around the role that fashion plays in her life, make her the perfect choice for Madame.” She further added, “We are thrilled to introduce our first campaign with her – ‘Fashion is Me’ that also aligns with our Spring-Summer 2024 collection launch.”
Commenting on her association with Madame, Shanaya Kapoor said, “Fashion is a very personal affair. It’s the mood-board for my self-expression. I am excited to be collaborating with Madame, and look forward to sharing my own fashion philosophy with millions of our collective fans and followers.”
Over the next few weeks, Madame will aggressively target multiple platforms for the launch of its new campaign – ‘Fashion is Me’, a campaign that celebrates personal style and self-expression over transient fashion trends. At the heart of the campaign is the celebration of the modern young woman, who views fashion as self-expression, and a mood-board for the extension of her ide