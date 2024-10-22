Shanaya Kapoor stars in Madame's 'Stay Real' Autumn/Winter campaign

Madame, a womenswear brand, has launched its Autumn/Winter 2024 campaign, "Stay Real," featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor. This campaign aims at encouraging women to embrace their individuality and shine confidently in their personal style.

The "Stay Real" campaign showcases a range of styles from the Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection, including evening dresses, power blazers, and chic co-ord sets. Designed for modern women, each piece reflects Madame’s commitment to quality and sophistication. The campaign emphasises that fashion should resonate with one’s true self rather than conforming to fleeting trends.

Shanaya Kapoor expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Stay Real is a message that deeply resonates with me. Fashion should celebrate who you really are.”

Sumedha Jain, marcom head, at Madame added, “This campaign reflects our brand ethos: to empower women to celebrate the unique essence that makes them who they are. Fashion is more than just clothing; it’s a powerful form of self-expression.”