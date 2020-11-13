“… Share with Swag”: Pepsi and Salman Khan celebrate the joy of watching cricket together

The cola giant had introduced a 1.25-litre pack at Rs 50 during the Dream11 IPL meaning there’s enough Pepsi for everybody.
“Sharma bhi peeyega, Patel bhi peeyega… aur bhai bhi peeyega,” remarks the Bollywood actor as he pours a bottle of Pepsi into four glasses; the cola giant's new film wants us to celebrate the joy of watching cricket together with the1.25 litre pack now priced at Rs 50 – there’s enough Pepsi for everybody.
The names which Khan takes in the clip are the last names of Indian cricketers. Sharma could be Mumbai Indian’s Rohit Sharma, Patel could be Delhi Capital’s Axar Patel…
A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Pepsi has always innovated and communicated with consumers through those passion points relevant to them - cricket being one of the key passion points for today’s generation. We are delighted to celebrate India’s love for cricket and the undying spirit of the cricket fan through the new film by asking every fan to drink Pepsi and enjoy the sport with family and friends.”
This clip is an extension of the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag campaign which was launched in March 2020 and we saw its second ad at the start of the Dream11 IPL. And speaking of cricket, the Indian men's cricket team has reached Australia for for a series comprising of three T20s, three ODIs, and four test matches.