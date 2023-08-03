ShareChat's film celebrates dosti Ke trends ahead of Friendship Day

In a touching portrayal of friendship, the topical film serves as a heartfelt message from the narrator to his busy friend. Despite the challenges of work and daily responsibilities, physical meet-ups for fun and cherished moments may be limited – no more fooling around outside the house or sharing delicious parathas or smashing birthday cakes. The dream of a Goa trip might be on hold, but the narrator assures that the bond remains unwavering virtually. Sending humorous memes, tagging in exciting Goa posts, engaging in heartfelt video calls with both the friend and their mother, and sharing breaking news headlines, the narrator pledges to stand by their side, bridging any distance. In this digital era of friendship, the film beautifully captures the essence of an ever-present and strong connection that continues to thrive between friends.