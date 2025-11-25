Sharjah Warriorz launches ‘Roar As One’ campaign ahead of ILT20 Season 4

Sharjah Warriorz have introduced their new campaign, Roar As One, ahead of ILT20 Season 4, which runs from December 2, 2025 to January 4, 2026. The initiative defines the side’s team identity by drawing on its diverse squad and its association with Sharjah’s cultural and sporting heritage.

The accompanying film presents the team as unified beyond borders, with the messaging centred on the hashtag #ShaaneSeSharjah.

The team will open their ILT20 Season 4 campaign on 3 December, with their first home game in Sharjah scheduled at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, offering fans the opportunity to witness the team’s new identity live in action.

Speaking about the campaign, Abhijit Jain, CMO, Sharjah Warriorz, said: “‘Roar As One’ reflects both our team identity and the cultural fabric of Sharjah. We are celebrating diversity while giving fans a team they can feel truly connected to. As we enter ILT20 Season 4, we aim to deliver performances and experiences that make Sharjah proud.”