Shark Tank India Season 3 waves with new sharks and partnerships

Shark Tank India season 3 is streaming on Sony LIV.
Shark Tank India has positioned itself in the Indian market, and its third season has begun streaming on Sony LIV. The show contains pitches, stories and deals generating widespread viewership. With the inclusion of 6 new sharks on the panel it has captured the audience's attention an also received responses from brands and advertisers.
ACKO continues its dedicated support as the co-presenting partner, maintaining a steadfast three-year alliance. PokerBaazi, has joined as the co-presenting sponsor, and with the support by upGrad, the show strategically broadens its reach and influence.
IDFC First Bank has come onboard as the banking partner, and ICICI Direct along with Unicharm’s Sofy Feminine Care brand have joined as partner sponsors.
The panel of season 3 includes – Varun Dua, dounder and CEO, ACKO, Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group – InsuranceDekho.com, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO, Shaadi.com – People Group, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boat, Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO, Inshorts, Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, Namita Thapar, executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals , Peyush Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Lenskart, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, OYO Rooms, Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss MF, Ronnie Screwvala, co-Founder, and chairperson, UpGrad, and Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics. The show is hosted by Rahul Dua.
Ranjana Mangla, head, ad sales revenue, Sony LIV, Shark Tank India has revolutionized the realm of reality shows in our country. Offering a unique fusion of education and entertainment, the show delivers a distinct viewing experience. It serves as an exceptional platform, allowing brands and marketers to execute purposeful advertising within a highly engaged environment. By associating with the show, brands ride the wave of entrepreneurial spirit, engage with a diverse audience, and elevate their presence in the hearts and minds of millions, all while being part of the journey to transform dreams into thriving businesses.
Ashish Mishra, EVP Marketing, ACKO, "Shark Tank India has single handedly run the largest educational campaign for promoting Entrepreneurship in India. It has given courage to millions of Indians to chase their dreams. Terms like debt, equity, ARR etc are being discussed at dinner tables in households across India. Parents no longer frown when their kids say 'Mujhe Startup Karna hai'. This is a big testament to the reach and popularity of STI. After doctor, engineer, and cricketer, India finally has a fourth popular profession- entrepreneur".
Mayank Kumar, co-founder & MD, upGrad, "Continuous learning is a fundamental tenet of Entrepreneurship and Shark Tank India offers the most immersive platform to catalyse and make upskilling a household phenomenon. Interestingly, upGrad and Shark Tank India synergise in nurturing innovative mindsets and contributing to society, making this a high-value and outcome-driven proposition. India is at the epicentre of the industrial revolution and upGrad stands firm in the process of nation-building by offering individuals between 18 to 60 years with learning capabilities for the evolving and transformational job market. We see this opportunity as a driving force to position India as the next big talent provider and Vishwa Guru among other developing and developed countries."