Shark Tank India Season 3 waves with new sharks and partnerships

Mayank Kumar, co-founder & MD, upGrad, "Continuous learning is a fundamental tenet of Entrepreneurship and Shark Tank India offers the most immersive platform to catalyse and make upskilling a household phenomenon. Interestingly, upGrad and Shark Tank India synergise in nurturing innovative mindsets and contributing to society, making this a high-value and outcome-driven proposition. India is at the epicentre of the industrial revolution and upGrad stands firm in the process of nation-building by offering individuals between 18 to 60 years with learning capabilities for the evolving and transformational job market. We see this opportunity as a driving force to position India as the next big talent provider and Vishwa Guru among other developing and developed countries."