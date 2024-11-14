Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals launches video on Diabetic Retinopathy awareness

Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals has released a video on World Diabetes Day to raise awareness about Diabetic Retinopathy and other eye conditions caused by diabetes. The hospital aims to educate the public on the importance of eye care for diabetics.

The video features actor Shishir Sharma and emphasises early detection and prevention of diabetes-related eye ailments, the risks associated with them, and the steps diabetic patients can take to protect their eyesight and prioritise eye health and screenings for timely diagnosis and treatment.

On the World Diabetes Day occasion, Deepshikha Sharma, CEO, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said, “Prevention truly is the best course of action when it comes to eye care, especially for diabetic patients. On the eve of World Diabetes Day, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals is proud to lead the charge in collaboration with Shishir Sharma in raising awareness about diabetes-related eye ailments like Diabetic Retinopathy. With our cutting-edge technology, aiming precise and timely diagnoses, empowering patients to take control of their eye health. By leveraging the latest advancements in retinal imaging and AI-assisted diagnostics, Sharp Sight is committed to curbing the rise of preventable vision loss, ensuring that everyone has access to the best possible care for healthier, brighter futures” she added.

The hospital aims to emphasise the importance of early detection through advanced retinal imaging and AI-assisted diagnostics to prevent vision loss. Diabetic Retinopathy is a major cause of blindness, with nearly 1 in 3 people with diabetes affected, often without noticeable symptoms until it is too late. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Diabetic Retinopathy is a leading cause of blindness in working-age adults globally, with millions of cases going undiagnosed due to lack of awareness and routine eye care.

Shishir Sharma, brand ambassador for Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said “On this World Diabetes Day, it's crucial to remind every diabetic patient that maintaining eye health is just as important as managing blood sugar levels. Diabetic Retinopathy and other diabetes-related eye conditions are silent threats to vision, often developing without obvious symptoms. The key to preserving eyesight is regular eye check-ups – early diagnosis can prevent irreversible damage. Remember, prevention is always better than cure. By making timely eye exams a priority, we can ensure healthier eyes and better quality of life for all diabetic patients. Let's commit to regular screenings, because when it comes to eye health, early intervention is the best protection."

Through this Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals is emphasising the importance of regular eye check-ups, particularly for individuals with diabetes. Timely diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy and other related eye conditions can help reduce the risk of vision loss. The hospital urges diabetic patients to commit to regular eye exams to detect potential issues early and maintain optimal vision.