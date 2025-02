Nykaa has launched its Pink Love Sale campaign featuring Bollywood actor Sharvari. The campaign focuses on Galentine’s Day with a 2000s-inspired theme.

Advertisment

Set against a 2000s-inspired backdrop, the campaign features Sharvari in era-specific fashion. The film begins with her saying, “I’m late, but it was worth it!” as she gets ready with friends and shops for beauty products during the Nykaa Pink Love Sale.

The digital campaign includes two films—one highlighting the Pink Love Sale and the other centered on Galentine’s Day. The shoot featured a team of creative professionals.