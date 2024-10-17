Sharvari becomes the new muse for Miraggio's latest collection

Miraggio, a handbag brand introduces its A/W 24 collection, with Bollywood actor Sharvari. The new #MadeForMore campaign highlights women who break boundaries and strive for success.

The A/W 24 collection embodies this spirit, speaking to those who aim high and push beyond limits. Sharvari represents the essence of Miraggio’s empowering message, making her ideal for this campaign.

“Made for More is not just a tagline—it’s a statement,” says Mohit Jain, founder and CEO, Miraggio. “It encapsulates the spirit of modern women who are rewriting the rules and setting new standards. Our vision has always been to create pieces that are more than just accessories—they are reflections of strength, ambition, and individuality. With Sharvari leading this campaign, we celebrate the grandeur and boldness that define our brand and the women we design for.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Sharvari shares, “I’m incredibly excited to be the face of Miraggio's #MadeForMore campaign. The message behind the campaign really speaks to my heart—encouraging women to dream bigger and push beyond the ordinary. I’ve always believed in chasing after what truly sets your soul on fire, and Miraggio embodies that same bold spirit. That's why this collaboration feels like a natural fit. Together, we’re celebrating women who are fearless in their pursuit of greatness.”

Miraggio unveils its A/W 24 collection, introducing the new signature lock, designed specifically for women.