Sharvari fronts Wellbeing Nutrition's ‘Beauty from Within’ campaign

Wellbeing Nutrition has launched a new campaign titled ‘Beauty from Within’ featuring its new brand ambassador, Sharvari. The campaign promotes the idea of inner health and well-being as essential to outer beauty.

According to Wellbeing Nutrition, the India Collagen Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% from 2025 to 2030. The brand aims to position itself in the self-care segment by offering scientifically formulated, bioavailable collagen products.

Avnish Chhabria, founder, and Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder of Wellbeing Nutrition, expressed their enthusiasm for the film, stating, “At Wellbeing Nutrition, we’ve always believed that beauty is more than skin deep—it’s about the vitality, strength, and confidence that come from within. Beauty from Within is an extension of this belief, redefining self-care by focusing on the essential elements that nourish our body and mind. We’re thrilled to have Sharvari on this journey with us, as she represents the wellness frontrunners who prioritises wellness as a way of life. We aim to inspire people to embrace their authentic selves, build long-term health rituals, and celebrate the care for your core.”

Speaking about her association with Wellbeing Nutrition and the brand film, the brand ambassador Sharvari shared, “I’ve always believed that beauty is about feeling good in your own skin—nurturing your body, mind, and spirit. Wellbeing Nutrition deeply resonates with me because they stand for the importance of internal wellness in shaping how we look and feel. To me, wellness is about building rituals that support long-term health and confidence. With Wellbeing Nutrition, I’m excited to be part of a movement that encourages people to care for their core, embrace one’s natural self, and redefine beauty on one’s own terms.”

The campaign promotes its collagen product made with Pure Korean Marine Collagen Peptides. The collagen is sourced from wild-caught deep sea fish and has a molecular weight of less than 1000 Daltons for better absorption. Each serving contains 8 grams of Type 1 and 3 marine collagen along with Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin, Zinc, and Vitamins C and E to support skin, hair, and nail health.