Sharvari gets a style forecast from Sheeba Chaddha in Nykaa Fashion's new ad

Nykaa Fashion recently launched its new campaign Wear What’s Next, featuring actor Sharvari. As part of the campaign, a promotional film shows Sharvari visiting a fortune-teller, who predicts trends in her fashion choices instead of personal matters.

Advertisment

The campaign, Wear What’s Next, uses an astrology theme to promote upcoming fashion trends. The ad features actor Sharvari and Sheeba Chaddha as a fortune teller, who predicts Sharvari’s fashion future—highlighting styles like power dressing, ruffles, frills, and denim-on-denim. The campaign ties into Nykaa Fashion’s forecast of style trends for the season.

The campaign promotes seasonal styles and aims to highlight the platform as a destination for current fashion trends.

Commenting on the campaign, Adwaita Nayar, executive director, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and head of owned Brands, “At Nykaa Fashion, we don’t just observe trends—we set them. By combining our deep understanding of consumer preferences with a carefully curated selection of 850+ international and homegrown brands, we are shaping the future of fashion. Our aim is to empower the consumers to stay one step ahead with an effortless shopping journey that brings tomorrow’s fashion to their fingertips today."

Face of the Nykaa Fashion campaign, Sharvari added, “Fashion is all about expressing who you are, and with Nykaa Fashion, I get to explore new styles while staying ahead of the trends. This campaign perfectly blends my love for fashion with the exciting possibilities the future holds. It’s always about embracing bold, fun, and fresh looks—and Nykaa Fashion makes that effortless.”

The production team includes Vaishnav Praveen and Apeksha Makar of The House of Pixels, directors Shivin & Sunny, makeup artist Riviera Lynn Vaz, hairstylist Aanchal Morwani, and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.