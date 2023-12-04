Shashi Sinha receives AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award

It's the first time a serving leader has been honoured with this distinction.
Shashi Sinha, CEO – India of IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within Interpublic Group, has been honoured with the prestigious AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2023. This recognition underscores his exceptional leadership and profound impact on the advertising industry.
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) bestowed the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award upon Shashi Sinha in acknowledgment of his visionary contributions, unwavering dedication, and tireless efforts in advancing the advertising landscape in India. It's the first time a serving leader has been honoured with this distinction.
In his illustrious career spanning close to four decades, Shashi Sinha has played a pivotal role in shaping the media and advertising domain. From his early leadership position at FCB Ulka to assuming the role of CEO of all media units under IPG Mediabrands (India) in 2013, Shashi has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to the industry.
Commenting on the award, Shashi Sinha remarked, "Heartfelt thanks to AAAI for this esteemed recognition. I extend my gratitude to IPG Mediabrands, my family, the advertising industry, and everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. While humbled by the Lifetime Achievement Award, it’s not the end. I believe there's much more to explore and contribute on this journey."
This award serves as a testament to Shashi Sinha's outstanding contributions to the advertising community, his commitment to industry causes, and his instrumental role in bringing together various industry bodies.