Shashi Sinha’s tenure as a ASCI board member comes to an end

Shashi Sinha has made an announcement on Twitter that his tenure as a Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) Board member has come to an end.
Sinha, who is the chief executive officer at IPG Mediabrands India, had been associated with the advertising body for 20 years.
He is also serving as the chairman of BARC from March last year.
Sinha is also actively involved in various industry bodies such as past chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), past president of The Ad Club, current chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC).
He was also the first Chairman of the Technical Committee of BARC India. He is also a member of the prestigious Facebook India Client Council.