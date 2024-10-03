Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Companies

Shaziya Khan unveils new book 'Have Biscut: An Ode to Sweet Everyday Moments'

The book, published by Become Shakespeare, is now available worldwide in both ebook and paperback formats through retailers such as Amazon, Google Books, and Apple Books.

author-image
afaqs! Content Team
New Update
SK

Shaziya Khan a brand communication strategist has unveiled her book "Have Biscut: An Ode to
Sweet Everyday Moments," that offers insights for marketers and brand builders seeking to forge meaningful connections with consumers.

Advertisment

Published by Become Shakespeare, the book is now available worldwide in ebook
and paperback formats through retailers including Amazon, Google Books, and Apple
Books.

Khan introduces the concept of "Biscuit Moments" – those small, sweet instances in daily life
that resonate with consumers. Drawing from her experience in brand
strategy, she demonstrates how these moments can be leveraged to create authentic,
emotionally resonant marketing campaigns.

The book's title, "Have Biscut", highlights the Indian pronunciation and emphasises the importance of cultural nuance in global brand communication. Inspired by Kantar Market Research's 2020 Brand Footprint report, which identified biscuits
as India's most chosen consumer product, Khan explores how everyday items can become
powerful touchpoints for brand engagement.

Through four distinct lenses—home, work, the bazaar, and shared experiences—she offers a framework for understanding and leveraging micro-moments of consumer interaction.

Drawing from over two decades of experience in brand strategy across diverse markets,
Khan offers readers a unique blend of cultural insights, consumer psychology, and practical
methodologies. The book includes real-world case studies and a proprietary framework for
identifying and leveraging 'Biscuit Moments' in brand communications. 

Early reviews from industry professionals praise the book for its practical applicability, calling it a valuable resource for developing empathetic and effective marketing strategies.

Shaziya Khan
Advertisment