Shaziya Khan unveils new book 'Have Biscut: An Ode to Sweet Everyday Moments'

Shaziya Khan a brand communication strategist has unveiled her book "Have Biscut: An Ode to

Sweet Everyday Moments," that offers insights for marketers and brand builders seeking to forge meaningful connections with consumers.

Published by Become Shakespeare, the book is now available worldwide in ebook

and paperback formats through retailers including Amazon, Google Books, and Apple

Books.

Khan introduces the concept of "Biscuit Moments" – those small, sweet instances in daily life

that resonate with consumers. Drawing from her experience in brand

strategy, she demonstrates how these moments can be leveraged to create authentic,

emotionally resonant marketing campaigns.

The book's title, "Have Biscut", highlights the Indian pronunciation and emphasises the importance of cultural nuance in global brand communication. Inspired by Kantar Market Research's 2020 Brand Footprint report, which identified biscuits

as India's most chosen consumer product, Khan explores how everyday items can become

powerful touchpoints for brand engagement.