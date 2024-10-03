Shaziya Khan unveils new book 'Have Biscut: An Ode to Sweet Everyday Moments'

Shaziya Khan a brand communication strategist has unveiled her book "Have Biscut: An Ode to
Sweet Everyday Moments," that offers insights for marketers and brand builders seeking to forge meaningful connections with consumers.
Published by Become Shakespeare, the book is now available worldwide in ebook
and paperback formats through retailers including Amazon, Google Books, and Apple
Books.
Khan introduces the concept of "Biscuit Moments" – those small, sweet instances in daily life
that resonate with consumers. Drawing from her experience in brand
strategy, she demonstrates how these moments can be leveraged to create authentic,
emotionally resonant marketing campaigns.
The book's title, "Have Biscut", highlights the Indian pronunciation and emphasises the importance of cultural nuance in global brand communication. Inspired by Kantar Market Research's 2020 Brand Footprint report, which identified biscuits
as India's most chosen consumer product, Khan explores how everyday items can become
powerful touchpoints for brand engagement.