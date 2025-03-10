Indian women ad filmmakers unite to launch She Directs Ads

International Women’s Day 2025 marked the launch of She Directs Ads, a ground-breaking collective dedicated to amplifying the voices of women directors in Indian advertising. Founded by a group of female filmmakers from India’s advertising industry, this initiative aims to celebrate, connect, and create opportunities for women directors.

Despite their contributions to some of the most compelling campaigns, women directors remain underrepresented in ad filmmaking. With an Instagram page as its first platform, She Directs Ads seeks to change that by creating visibility, fostering collaborations, and opening doors for emerging and established talent alike.

"This is about recognition, representation, and rewriting the narrative," says Kopal Naithani, Founder of the collective. "There are many talented women directing advertisements in India, yet only a handful are recognized. It’s time the industry—and the world—sees and supports them."

By building a strong community of women ad filmmakers, She Directs Ads is not just a platform—it’s a movement. One that aims to break barriers, inspire future generations, and reshape the advertising landscape, one step at a time.