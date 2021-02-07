Shed the stereotypes, urges SkinKraft

It’s the AI-driven customised personal care brand’s first-ever campaign.
“The world loves to stereotype. But, the truth is we are our own type,” says the voice-over of SkinKraft’s first-ever campaign. SkinKraft is India’s first AI-driven dermatologically approved customised personal care brand.
The campaign wants to bring forth the fact that "each individual has their own distinct personality, set of religious beliefs, habits, lifestyle, philosophies, political instincts and professions. So, why should their skin and hair care be generic and not tailored just for them?"
The 61-second ad is directed by Aloke Shetty and takes one through a series of stereotypes around women and how it has influenced society’s opinion of them. The film `I am my type’ talks about breaking the shackles, which try to pigeonhole women. It has been released with a 360-degree multimedia plan, pan-India across TV, print, digital, theatre and outdoor.
Chaitanya Nallan, co-founder and CEO, SkinKraft, said, “The beauty landscape is moving away from mass production to bespoke personalised solutions and experiences. SkinKraft, an AI-driven skin and hair care brand, was born out of two undeniable truths.”
“First, to rescue women caught in an unrewarding cycle of experimentation in the quest to find good skin and hair care products. Second, to avoid churning out generic formulations in the mass market. With this brand film, we are trying to imbibe the same ideology that just like a woman’s individuality, her skin and hair is also unique. So, it requires a beauty and wellness regime that has been created and curated solely for her.”
Shetty added, “When we heard about SkinKraft and its concept of personalised beauty solutions, the first question we asked ourselves is, how do we bring in that differentiation in the film narrative arc. A film that would seamlessly communicate the brand’s USP, without actually showcasing beauty in the traditional way.”
“Our aim was to tell a compelling story through a series of strong visuals that would subvert the spoken lines and create a sense of intrigue and unpredictability at the same time. That is evocative, not proactive, and that brings to life the idea of `challenging stereotypes’, of being `different and unique without really being branded into any one category’, in a very distinct and unconventional manner.”
How does SkinKraft work? Well, the customers are taken through a dermatologist-approved questionnaire to find their skin and hair’s current characteristics. The algorithm buckets them into one of 72 broad profiles, each of which is further broken down into thousands of combinations.
The customer then receives product recommendations with an ingredient mix that suits their exact skin and hair’s current needs. There is a further compatibility feedback loop and check within two weeks of use, and product changes are delivered at no extra cost.