Sheeba Chaddha & Deepak Tijori star in Truecaller’s new campaign

Deepak Tijori and Sheeba Chaddha star in Truecaller’s latest campaign, highlighting the app’s improved functionality on iPhones. The ads show the relief and confidence users feel when Truecaller accurately identifies incoming calls.

The campaign highlights Truecaller’s Live Caller ID feature for iPhone users, adding protection and trust to communication.

Speaking about the films, Ashwani Sinha, vice president, global brand at Truecaller said: “The films try to capture a moment of undiluted jubilation that one may experience when something were to happen after a long, long wait. Now that Truecaller finally works as effectively on iPhones as it does on Android, we decided to celebrate and share our ‘mic drop’ moment with iPhone users in a mutually relatable manner!”

Elaborating on the idea behind the campaign, Binaifer Dulani and Prashant Gopalakrishnan, founding partners at Talented add “When every call is no longer a guessing game, instead a moment of clarity, you can finally enjoy your ringtone again. In a film without dialogue; conscious elements like body language, music, choreography, and sets work harder. With Truecaller finally arriving for iPhone users, this marks a monumental milestone in Truecaller's India journey.”