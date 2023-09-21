Shehnaaz Gill is the new face of Nirma Beauty Soap

The iconic jingle makes a return.
“Tum husn pari tum jaane jahan…” is the song meant only for the most beautiful women in Indian ads – they only appear for Nirma Beauty Soap spots - and joining that envious list is Shehnaaz Gill.
The actress shared the ad, carrying the iconic jingle, on her Instagram account and the post has already garnered over 4.7 lakh likes.
“Woh hai itni haseen, dhoondey titliyan... Saundarya Sabun Nirma…” read her post caption.
2023 has been quite the year for Gill in terms of ad roles. She has appeared in Star Sports’ ad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and was the face of Pizza Hut’s new range of pizzas in April.
Gill, when it comes to becoming Nirma Beauty Soap’s face, now shares space with the likes of Sonali Bendre and Hansika Motwani.