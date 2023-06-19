Shell India announces Shahid Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its lubricants business

Announcing the new brand Ambassador and the campaign, Amit Ghugre, automotive sales and marketing manager, Shell Lubricants India, said, “At Shell, we constantly strive for progress. This collaboration strengthens our goal to support the hardworking spirit of bikers and power their progress. Shahid is an obvious choice as he has the right appeal and passion for love for bikes that has endeared him to millions of Indians, as a beloved youth icon. We are truly delighted to have Shahid on board as the Brand Ambassador for Rukna Mushkil Hai.”