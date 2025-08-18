Shell India launches brand film marking 100 years in the country

Shell India has launched its brand film, “Shell Chale Ban Ke Saathi”, marking nearly 100 years of its presence in the country. The video outlines Shell’s purpose, Powering Progress Together, and its focus on innovation, partnerships, and impact as an integrated energy company.

Starting as Burmah Shell in 1928, the company has been part of India’s energy sector for decades. The video highlights its history, employees, communities, and plans for a lower-carbon future.

Commenting on the launch, Mansi Madan Tripathy, chairperson, Shell India and senior vice president, Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific, said:"For nearly a century, Shell has been a trusted partner in India’s energy journey — from fuelling the nation’s first flight to commissioning its first refinery. This film is a celebration of that legacy, built on partnership, trust, innovation, and a shared vision for a better tomorrow. As India continues to advance, Shell remains committed to delivering the energy it needs today, while helping build the energy systems of the future.”