Shemaroo Entertainment launches the ‘Jab We Met’ avatar digital collection and games on The Sandbox

Shemaroo Entertainment, announced their partnership with Sandbox-BharatBox, to launch their first digital collectible of the character ‘Geet’ from the movie ‘Jab We Met’. The initiative will host renowned IPs, and multiple digital collectibles based on Shemaroo Entertainment’s movies and characters including immersive games on The Sandbox-BharatBox metaverse platform.
This innovative offering of ’Geet’s‘ digital collectible, will bring the beloved Bollywood film ‘Jab We Met’ to life in a digital realm. Fans will now have the opportunity to interact with iconic characters through a range of digital collectibles and engaging games, along with the chance to win exclusive merchandise.
As part of this initiative, Shemaroo Entertainment and BharatBox are launching an extensive campaign to educate fans about the metaverse and the numerous opportunities it offers. This campaign aims to open new revenue streams through digital collectibles and enhance fan engagement through interactive experiences, thereby building perpetual value for the IPs beyond just the movies.
The 'Jab We Met' IP will feature an avatar collection of 3333 unique digital collectibles of ‘Geet,’ the iconic character portrayed by Kareena Kapoor in the movie. This collaboration will also showcase Shemaroo Entertainment’s extensive library of Bollywood content, including titles like 22 Yards, Great Gambler, and many more, creating a hub of multiple IPs moving forward. Fans on the metaverse platform will have the opportunity to perform activities, undertake quests, and earn rewards through gaming quests.
Moreover, multiple social quests will allow users to participate and win exciting prizes. In addition to unique digital collectibles, fans will also be able to purchase exclusive merchandise related to characters from the movie.
Jab We Met is one of the most popular films from Shemaroo Entertainment’s diverse IP library. Geet’s character from the movie has universal appeal and affinity, making this collection significant not just for Indian audiences but also for the global Indian diaspora.
On the launch, Arghya Chakravarty, chief operating officer, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “By embracing new technologies, we aim to be future ready, catering to evolving needs of the consumers. The launch of the ‘Jab We Met’ immersive game and digital collectibles represents a significant step in our strategy to leverage the metaverse and expand our digital footprint. The blend of traditional entertainment with cutting-edge digital experiences will provide fans with unique and interactive forms of entertainment.”
“By creating these avatars, we are offering fans a novel way to interact with their favorite character,” said Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox. He added, “The Jab We Met avatar collection not only honors a film that has touched many lives but also sets a precedent for how we can keep cinematic wonders relevant and alive for years to come.”
“Jab We Met became more than a film; it became an emotion that stayed with us for years. Launching this avatar collection allows fans to own a piece of their beloved movie and engage with it in an innovative way,” said Karan Keswani, CEO of BharatBox. He added, “This launch is a significant step in merging the intent driven interactive engagement of blockchain and the timeless charm of Bollywood.”
BharatBox and Shemaroo Entertainment will be enabling the creation of more games, IPs, and user experience on The Sandbox metaverse platform. BharatBox, part of the Sandbox ecosystem, will support the production of game design, gameplay, and creating immersive user experiences. This partnership will also enable Shemaroo Entertainment to engage with BharatBox and The Sandbox’s ecosystem of players and creators across 12+ countries.