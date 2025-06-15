Shemaroo's Father's Day ad celebrates the silent sacrifices of fatherhood

Some heroes don’t wear capes. They simply raise their hands to shield us from life’s storms — quietly, lovingly, and without ever asking for anything in return. This Father’s Day, Shemaroo Entertainment turns the spotlight on these everyday heroes through its evocative campaign film, #UnderHisUmbrella, a moving celebration of a father’s quiet resilience and selfless love.

The campaign film, set on a rainy day, captures a subtle yet powerful moment: a father steps out from under the umbrella, choosing to get drenched so that his wife and daughter can stay dry. A small, selfless act that speaks volumes. It becomes a perfect metaphor for fatherhood, where love is not shown through grand gestures, but through silent sacrifices. Because that’s what fathers do.

Speaking about the campaign, Arghya Chakravarty, chief operating officer, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said, “For over 60 years, Shemaroo Entertainment has been telling stories that reflect the heart of Indian families. With #UnderHisUmbrella campaign, we continue that legacy, celebrating the fathers who often remain in the background yet form the backbone of the family. Their strength lies in their silence and their love in small acts of care. This campaign is a tribute to that unspoken emotional bedrock.”

Unlike many celebratory campaigns that centre around overt gratitude, this one gently urges viewers to feel, remember, and recognise. It's designed to stir a memory.

Anuja Trivedi, chief marketing officer, Shemaroo Entertainment ltd., further added, “From a strategic perspective, this initiative allows us to connect deeply with our audience on an emotional level. We recognize the profound yet often understated role that fathers play in every household. The #UnderHisUmbrella campaign is our way of celebrating that universal truth. The visual metaphor of an umbrella represents security, warmth, and selflessness. By bringing this to life in a relatable context, we hope to spark recognition and appreciation for the unsaid ways fathers protect and nurture.”